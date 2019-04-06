General News | Apr 6, 2019 Ryn Roberts Meets Grandparents For The First Time Staff Writer Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson recently took her adorable daughter Ryn Roberts, to meet her British Grandparents for the first time and it was an emotional moment. Ryn, who will be 2-years later this year, visited the U.K with her mother recently and apart from spending some time with her father, she has also paid a visit to her grandfather. In a video posted on social media, Jamie Roberts and Yvonne Nelson were seen having a family reunion. Watch video below;
