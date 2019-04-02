Obour's Performance As MUSIGA President Is 40% —Trigmatic

Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, known by his stage name Trigmatic has rated the performance of the President of the MUSIGA, Obour as below average.

In an interview on Starr FM, the songwriter said, “I will give him 40% for his performance. Unfortunately for Obour, when he became president he was quite young. Expectation was very high especially towards the younger musicians but People didn’t really feel what they were expecting.”

when asked whether he would contest in the upcoming elections, Trigmatic replied that he wasn’t interested in holding any position yet.

“In as much as there’s a lot I could have done if I decided to. I don’t think this is the time and besides there is too much to do. So I’d rather take my time see what is happening around and go for it when the time is right. But for now I am not ready," he noted.

Touching on the current state of the Union he said, “there are certain things that they doing right but there are lot of things they are not doing right. There are so many things they can do better. I see new innovation they are trying to do which they can do better.”

“I will support any musician that has great ideas, great innovations, passionate about music and how far he can take music Union as a whole body. To be honest I haven’t seen anybody that is passionate about the Business Avenue or venture."

He added that he will he throw his support behind any musician who has the best ideas to win the presidency of MUSIGA.

