I used to lie about being African just to avoid racism while schooling in America — Efia Odo

General News Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo
2 HOURS AGO
Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Andrea Owusu, known professionally as Efia Odo, has shared her experience in facing racism as a child.

In a tweet, Efia Odo, who schooled in America, explained that due to fear of racial taunts from her African-American classmates in junior high school, she would often tell people she was Jamaican, not African.

“When I was in junior high school, my African-American classmates used to tease me for being African. They used to call me names like African booty scratcher so I would lie and say I’m half Jamaican. Sad but true,” wrote Efia Odo in a post via X on Friday, April 26.

This comes after Nigerian artist Davido also recently spoke about facing similar prejudices earlier in his career and feeling pressure to deny his African roots.

However, he notes that African culture and music are gaining worldwide appreciation in recent years.

"10 years ago, it wasn't cool to tell your friends 'I am from Nigeria.' I remember when Africans used to lie that they were from Jamaica. Now they're like 'I am going to Madison Square Garden for Davido's concert.' Who is Davido? An African artist. Now people are appreciating us and it's just emotional," said Davido on a podcast.

