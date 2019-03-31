The 3 Music Awards which was held at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, March 30, 2019 saw Shatta Wale sweeping 8 awards.
Shatta Wale lead with no struggle. Stonebwoy tried his best but he couldn’t catch him, he won three awards including “Album Of The Year” and “Afrobeat Song Of The Year”. Kuami Eugene won “Highlife Act Of The Year” and “Highlife Song Of The Year” awards and King Promise won “Hiplife Song Of The Year” awards with CCTV. Unfortunately for Sarkodie and KiDi, they won nothing at 3 Music Awards 2019.
Shatta Wale Sweep More Awards At 3 Music Awards
Fan Army Of The Year
Shatta Movement
Best Ghanaian International Act
Rocky Dawuni
Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Music Video Of The Year
Gringo
Best Female Act Of The Year
Adina
Hiplife/Hiphop Act Of The Year
Medikal
Album Of The Year
Stonebwoy – EOM
African Act Of The Year
Victor AD
Hiphop Song Of The Year
Stables – Joey B
Song Of The Year
My Level
Male Act Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Most Streamed Artist On Booplay
Stonebwoy
