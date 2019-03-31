Shatta Wale Sweep More Awards At 3 Music Awards

The 3 Music Awards which was held at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, March 30, 2019 saw Shatta Wale sweeping 8 awards.

Shatta Wale lead with no struggle. Stonebwoy tried his best but he couldn’t catch him, he won three awards including “Album Of The Year” and “Afrobeat Song Of The Year”. Kuami Eugene won “Highlife Act Of The Year” and “Highlife Song Of The Year” awards and King Promise won “Hiplife Song Of The Year” awards with CCTV. Unfortunately for Sarkodie and KiDi, they won nothing at 3 Music Awards 2019.

Fan Army Of The Year

Shatta Movement

Best Ghanaian International Act

Rocky Dawuni

Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Music Video Of The Year

Gringo

Best Female Act Of The Year

Adina

Hiplife/Hiphop Act Of The Year

Medikal

Album Of The Year

Stonebwoy – EOM

African Act Of The Year

Victor AD

Hiphop Song Of The Year

Stables – Joey B

Song Of The Year

My Level

Male Act Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Most Streamed Artist On Booplay

Stonebwoy

