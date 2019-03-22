Medikal Threatens To Cause Mayhem If He Is Denied An Award At 3Music Awards

One of Ghana’s finest rapper Medikal says he will pull a “Shatta Wale” if he does not win an award at the 3Music Awards.

The “Omo Ada” hit maker stated on Drive Time that he has already warned the organisers that he and his fans will behave like Shatta Wale at the Ghana Music Awards in 2013.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, after losing the Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year to Kaakie in 2013 at the VGMAs smashed some things belonging to the organisers at the event.

He further released a song ‘A Letter to Chatter House’ to further insult and discredit their work as an award scheme.

Shatta Wale also took to Twitter to hurl insults at Kaakie. He wrote; “F*** Kaakie who can’t even write her own music and f*** her smelling p****… I know how they did this. But trust me, we know how to handle this.”

“If I don’t win any award at 3Music Awards I will pull a Shatta Wale,” Medikal told Lexis bill on Drive Time.

In 2017, Medikal had seven nominations but failed to win any of the awards. He was also tipped to win many awards, especially ‘New Artiste of the Year’ but to the surprise of many, he did not win even one of the seven categories he was nominated for.

Medikal has been nominated for five categories in the upcoming 3Music Awards namely; Music Man of the Year, Hipop/hip life Act of the Year, Digital Act of the Year, Video of the Year and Fan army of the year.

The rapper stated, “my fans and I are coming if you know medical you know I am all about fun and entertaining but we are not only going to have fun but to also win awards.”

Medikal is set to perform at the awards show on March 30 alongside Akwaboah, King Promise, Joey B, Rocky Dawuni, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Kidi and many more.