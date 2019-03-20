R. Kelly Sings Birthday Song For His Daughter Amidst Rape Allegations

A few months ago, the best-selling R&B singer R. Kelly had been through a lot of difficulties as he has been accused of sexual misconduct ranging from child pornography to underage sex.

He was arrested after a Cook County, Illinois judge approved an arrest warrant and was put behind bars by a court order that he should not be released until he pays the amount owed.

With all the allegations leveled against R. Kelly, his daughter took to Instagram to write that he (R. Kelly) is a monster thus making several people believe all the stories said against the singer.

In a most recent post by R. Kelly, he sang a happy birthday song for his daughter Joana and said at the end that he loves her no matter what.

He doesn’t care what people might think about him but believes that family comes first in all things.

Watch the video below;