I Slept From Church To Church For Over 10years – Nacee

Ghanaian Gospel musician, composer and songwriter, Nacee, recently shared his life story on Happy FM's 'Nsem Pii'.

Nacee revealed in the interview with host Pastor Nyansa Boakwa that he slept in different churches for over 10years because he had nowhere sleep.

According to the award-winning artist, he was sent out of his family house at the age of 15 because he was wrongly accused of tarnishing the image of the family church.

Life became very difficult for Nacee when he went on the street to survive by himself.

"I slept in the corridor of a couple who took me in nicely from the start and later began to maltreat me for 2years,” he said.

Watch Full Video below: