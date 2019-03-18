Trigmatic Escapes Accident Unhurt

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, known by his stage name Trigmatic, recently escaped unhurt from an accident.

Even though details of the accident are yet to be confirmed, the “My Life” hitmaker, was at a music seminar in the Western Region on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

According to reports, the accident occurred when he was returning to Accra. His car crashed head-on into a broken long truck on the highway.

The rapper, who came out of the accident safe, took to social media to thank God for sparing his life and also to bemoan the level of indiscipline on our roads.

He wrote in a post on Twitter;

“Thank God for my life. This could’ve been something else. But I’m safe. All these broken trucks should be taken off our roads. The level of indiscipline on our roads is so bad. I shook man. Hmmmmmmmmmm! God save us!”