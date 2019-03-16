I Declined An Offer To Work With USAID — Kwame Adinkrah

Multiple award-winning broadcast journalist, Kwame Adinkrah has revealed that he declined an offer to work with United States Agency for International Development -Ghana (USAID Ghana) in pursuit of his passion to become an ace broadcast journalist.

“After Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology first degree, I got an opportunity to do my national service with USAID. They selected a few students from my class and we went through training but I declined that offer after receiving my letter to start work”, he told attendees at the International Youth Summit 2019 at the Great Hall, KNUST.

He said he declined the opportunity because he wanted to pursue his dream as a broadcast journalist.

“That was the same time I got an opportunity to work with Otec FM in Kumasi. The opportunity to work with USAID was a glorious one because it comprised of huge opportunities like traveling across the world and earning good money. I had a change of mind on my way to pick my CD bag from Otec FM and I called a friend who wasn’t selected and told him to go for the opportunity because I want to pursue my passion,” he noted.

Kwame added that it was a tough decision but he had to sacrifice, adding that, that decision he took 20years ago has propelled him into who he is now.

He further admonished the students not to set their eyes on just the money but should make sacrifices in order to reach the level they aspire to be.