I know i wont succeed -Lekzy Decomic

On the INDEPENDENCE EDITION of the KSM SHOW, Lekzy decomic , one of the best comedians in Ghana made and interesting remark about the genesis of his career.

He narrated a story about his tertiary education experience and how a friend dared him to take up comedy …”i know i wont succeed so i was only doing it so he wont bother me again.

Lekzy decomic is now celebrated in the comedy industry as a true performer who has risen against all odds in the shortest possible time staying on top of his game and constantly thrilling his audience with ribcracking jokes.

Lekzy decomic is a delight to behold on stage he’s confident and comfortable on the stage where he belongs,and always leaving his audience with a cry for more.

He calls himself a humor therapist and a rib surgeon, his own way of compensating his dad for not being the doctor he wanted him to be. Emmanuel Nana Kwame Ansong is a product of Takoradi Technical University specializing in graphic designing aside his along the line rap and singing career.

Lekzy decomic has been and inspiration to many young comedians and has been a bone to contend with by the older in the industry. Lekzy is currently the host of BOKOOR DIE3 on ASEMPA FM 94.7 EVERY FRIDAY AT EXACTLY 9:30PM where he makes it a point to leave smiles on the lips of his listeners.

“LEKZY AND OTHERS” have done tremendously well with taking GH comedy to the masses and the world despite being under constant scrutiny. We wish them a good luck.

