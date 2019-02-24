Some Artistes Still Do "Sakawa" For Money—Edem

The music industry has been faced with lots of challenges over the years as most artists go the extra mile to remain relevant.

While some of the artists are doing multiple businesses to sustain them financially others resorting to other dubious means.

Speaking to DJ Reuben on Luv FM’s Drive Time segment on February 22, 2019, Edem was emphatic that most artists are into the “Sakawa” business for financial support since the music is not fetching them a penny.

He added that the capital intensive industry forced some artistes to turn to the illegal business to remain relevant in the industry.

Although Edem failed to mention names of such artistes, Ghana’s very own Shatta Wale recently took to twitter to post that when the going gets tough; Sakawa will be his next move. This could be the confirmation we need to ascertain the truth in Edem’s assertions.

Denning Edem Hotor alias Edem is a Ghanaian recording artist and entertainer. Edem started music in high school where he formed a 6 member group called Ringmasters. He is the only son to his parent who are both deceased. He was born in Dzodze in the Volta Region of Ghana.