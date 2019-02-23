Ghanaian Gospel Artistes Billed To Perform In Texas

Gospel Singer, Francis Agyei, is billed to perform in Texas, in the United States of America along with some celebrated gospel singers.

The talented artiste who has served fans with great music like ‘God You Are So Good’, ‘Sing Unto the Lord’ and ‘All Power belongs to Jesus’ is expected to light up the stage with an inspirational ministration like he usually does.

With a great voice which he describes as a special gift from God, Francis Adjei is set to perform with celebrated artistes SP Kofi Sarpong, Stella Aba Seal and Helena Rhabbles.

The PIWC Choir, the Divine Grace Choir and the Methodist Choir are expected to light up the stage with their wonderful music and cheerful voices.

The event organised by his record label Media Excel Productions in collaboration with Praise Jam Inc. will take place at the Divine Grace Church in Texas on March 30.

The Pentecostal Praise and Worship leader for over two decades has worked tirelessly to make Ghana’s gospel music gain recognition on the international music scene.

Having produced over 50 songs in English and several African dialects including ‘God you’re so good’, ‘Shake the devil off’ ‘Metwere obotan’ and ‘Akode biara’, Elder Francis Agyei is considered a legend on the African music scene.

The ‘God You Are So Good’ singer returned to the scene after a decade-long break and made a huge impression following a spectacular ministration at the 2017 edition of Adom Praiz held at the Perez Dome.

