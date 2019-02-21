Akofa Edjeani Clocks 50 Years

Veteran Ghanaian actress, producer and entrepreneur, Akofa Edjeani turned 50 on Wednesday, 20th February 2019.

The ace actress who has been acting for over 3 decades, started her career in 1987 at the age of 18. She made her debut in Annette and Jagger Pee TV series and has since blossomed into a reputable actress of her own class.

In 2008, the mother of three won best Short Film Awards in that year’s edition of the famous African Movies Academy Awards (AMAA) with her short film dubbed “Not My Daughter”.

Akofa has played varying roles in various movies and productions over her 30 years of existence in the movie industry.

The “Sidechic gang” actress began had her secondary-school education at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. She holds a bachelor's degree in Arts from the University of Ghana Performing Arts and a certificate in PR, Marketing and advertising from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (1995).

Some of her notable films are: ▪ For Better For Worse 1995

• Divine Love

• Holby City

• My Mother's Heart 1&2

• Life in Slow Motion

• Pieces of Me

• The Cursed Ones

• Children of the Mountain

• Sidechic Gang

• Lucky

• Azali

• Cant Say Mother

• Dark Spot

Despite her numerous years of being in the industry, one hardly hears bad news about Akofa. Her branding and personal life is handled so perfectly that she hardly has a blemish on her name as compared to what we see in the media today. She like many other 80s actresses have proved to be beacons of perfection and icons worth emulation.

Madam Akofa Edjeani who loves to spend time at her Kanda Restaurant (Fali’s Hot Pot) is indeed a heroine worth celebration across the nation for setting such positive standards for the newer generations. Belated Happy Birthday wishes to her. May God richly bless her and make her see yet another half-century.