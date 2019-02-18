I don’t want to marry because Ghanaian men treat women like slaves – Mzbel (Video)

Outspoken hiplife diva Nana Akua Amoah says she is not interested in getting married legally especially because Ghanaian men treat their wives like slaves.

Mzbel was emphatic that men behave as if they bought their wives and therefore treat them anyhow.

Speaking to Attractive Mustapha on Attractive TV, she said many people give wives doctrines about the Bible stating that women must be submissive towards their husbands but she is not ready to follow that order and does not believe in the Bible in the first place.

The ‘Awoso me’ hitmaker explained that she cannot go through the ordeal of reporting every activity of hers to her husband, seeking permission to go out to the saloon, parties and clubbing.

She insisted that all that is drama to her but she enjoys being her own boss and calling the shots whilst she can have sex anytime she wants because she has a boyfriend but will never marry because marriage is not for everybody.