The Burial Of Kojo Available On Netflix From March 31

“The Burial Of Kojo, ” a movie produced by a Ghanaian rapper based in the USA who is also Blitz Ambassador will be available on NETFLIX from March.

“The Burial of Kojo” was first premiered in 2018 at the Urbanworld Film Festival. The movie will finally be on giant online streaming website, Netflix for those who couldn’t catch the premiere in Ghana.

Distribution rights for the movie has been purchased by Array-A film distribution company. The company has announced in a Twitter post that, ‘The Burial Of Kojo’ will be available on Netflix from March 31st.

View post below;