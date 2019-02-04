44 minutes ago | New Release Amaru Wan Drops Official Music Video "Adoma" By Hassan Nankwe Royal Empire Entertainment present official video of "Adoma" performed by Amaru Wan. The video was directed by Tyron Philms and the song was produced by Ebenez. Watch video below; Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent Amaru WanRoyal Empire EntertainmentTyron PhilmsAdoma
