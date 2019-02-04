Modern Ghana logo

44 minutes ago

Amaru Wan Drops Official Music Video "Adoma"

By Hassan Nankwe
Royal Empire Entertainment present official video of "Adoma" performed by Amaru Wan.

The video was directed by Tyron Philms and the song was produced by Ebenez.

Watch video below;

