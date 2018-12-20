FN Network honors Enoch Boateng Jnr with the most promising media entrepreneur 2018 award.

An Accra based Media and PR firm, FN Network, publishers of FNNewsonline.com has honored Enoch Boateng Jnr with the most promising media entrepreneur of the year 2018 award in Accra on Saturday, December 15, 2018.

The award was conferred on the young man for his tenacity and zeal to establishing a media house in Ghana.

In 2017, Enoch Boateng Jnr started AG radio as online radio and AGTV as online tv. Now, it has become a full media house with a record label, called AG MUSIC, a media school, a movie production, and others.

The 2nd edition of FN Business Awards took place last saturday, December 15, 2018 at Westland Golf Suite Hotel in Accra. The award seeks to celebrate Ghanaian businesses and encourage young entrepreneurs.

Below is the full list of the winners at this year’s Orange edition of FN Business Awards.

Best Business Of The Year, 2018 – Pizarea

Best Blogging Site, 2018 – www.Musicarenagh.com

Best Male Entrepreneur, 2018 – Prince Oke Emiko

Best Female Entrepreneur, 2018 – Adjoa Denkyira

Best Event Management Business, 2018 – Merlot-Event Consult

Best Fashion House Business, 2018 – Anafo Bisi Clothing

Best Media Business, 2018 – Ray Multimedia

Best Online Broadcaster, 2018 – Lens Radio

Best Photography Business, 2018 – 100% Amezado Photography

Best Social Enterprise / NGO, 2018 – Berla Mundi Foundation

Best Technology Business, 2018 – Pizarea

Best Health Business, 2018 – Standout Care

Best Student Startup, 2018 – Promosgh.com

Best Food And Beverage Business, 2018 – Pekabu Ventures

Best PR & Online Marketing, 2018 – Young PRs

Promising Media Entrepreneur, 2018 – Enoch Boateng Jnr

Community Game Changer – DUSAF

Best Researcher In Prostate Care – Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey- Obu

Best Supporting Media Partner – Naijweb.ng

Best Civil Rights Activist – Emmanuel Korsi Senyo