FN Network honors Enoch Boateng Jnr with the most promising media entrepreneur 2018 award.

An Accra based Media and PR firm, FN Network, publishers of FNNewsonline.com has honored Enoch Boateng Jnr with the most promising media entrepreneur of the year 2018 award in Accra on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
The award was conferred on the young man for his tenacity and zeal to establishing a media house in Ghana.
In 2017, Enoch Boateng Jnr started AG radio as online radio and AGTV as online tv. Now, it has become a full media house with a record label, called AG MUSIC, a media school, a movie production, and others.
The 2nd edition of FN Business Awards took place last saturday, December 15, 2018 at Westland Golf Suite Hotel in Accra. The award seeks to celebrate Ghanaian businesses and encourage young entrepreneurs.
Below is the full list of the winners at this year’s Orange edition of FN Business Awards.
Best Business Of The Year, 2018 – Pizarea
Best Blogging Site, 2018 – www.Musicarenagh.com
Best Male Entrepreneur, 2018 – Prince Oke Emiko
Best Female Entrepreneur, 2018 – Adjoa Denkyira
Best Event Management Business, 2018 – Merlot-Event Consult
Best Fashion House Business, 2018 – Anafo Bisi Clothing
Best Media Business, 2018 – Ray Multimedia
Best Online Broadcaster, 2018 – Lens Radio
Best Photography Business, 2018 – 100% Amezado Photography
Best Social Enterprise / NGO, 2018 – Berla Mundi Foundation
Best Technology Business, 2018 – Pizarea
Best Health Business, 2018 – Standout Care
Best Student Startup, 2018 – Promosgh.com
Best Food And Beverage Business, 2018 – Pekabu Ventures
Best PR & Online Marketing, 2018 – Young PRs
Promising Media Entrepreneur, 2018 – Enoch Boateng Jnr
Community Game Changer – DUSAF
Best Researcher In Prostate Care – Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey- Obu
Best Supporting Media Partner – Naijweb.ng
Best Civil Rights Activist – Emmanuel Korsi Senyo