Nadia Buari Is Plus 1 Today

Actress Nadia Buari shares some touching moments in her life with the world as she turns 36 today.

The gorgeous screen goddess offered thanks foremost to God and all persons who have contributed to her life in various ways.

“There is nothing far greater in life than to share our special moments with all the special people in our life who have sacrificed their time to make us relevant in space. My “birth” owes its “rights” to all these special people. My gratitude to all, who by all means, and in all ways, and through all things, have helped me become all I have become today,” a portion of her post on Instagram read.

She goes on to recount how her transformation into a strong personality, partly stems from inspiration from family, work associates, friends and some individuals she has encountered on her life journey.

Read her touching message in post below.

My “birth” owes its “rights” to all these special people. My gratitude to all, who by all means, and in all ways, and through all things, have helped me become all I have become today. My family, friends, buttercakes and above all, my GOD, without whom I can do nothing. I owe u all I own and I remain forever indebted to you.

“Over the years, I have become stronger by what I believe and think, about who I am, and I have become more purposeful and powerful by what God says about who I am. I am no longer the girl who is moved by what she sees to believe, but I have become the woman who believes to see beyond how things appear to be. I am more of who God says I am, than what I am by anyone or anything, and this part of me never changes, no matter what changes about me over time. I have also maintained my “living” above things, so that, of all that my living becomes, no ‘thing’ can become my living.

“By my birth, rights to happiness, to opportunities, to prosperity, to excellence were also born, and I’m glad to share these rights, with all. God bless u all and happy birthday to

me”.

