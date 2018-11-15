Cwesi Oteng Bares Teeth @ Nana Borro

Ghanaian gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, has rejected claims by high-life artiste Nana Borro of supplying him with condoms.

His come comes after the “Aha y3 de” hitmaker alleged on SVTV that Cwesi Oteng, Kaywa among other popular celebrities used to purchase condoms and vibrators from him.

According to Cwesi Oteng, Nana Borro’s lies about him are just desperate attempt to revive his dead musical career.

The obviously peeved gospel singer took to his twitter handle to express his anger, he tweeted, “no TALENT Nana Borrow is hoping to wake up his sleepy career by lying about me for attention. Never saw him selling or ever bought anything from him growing up. He is not my friend, we have had no relationship aside meeting in the studio & seeing him trying to sing.