Ogyacious Praiz Concert: Pastor Kofy Set to Thrill Audience

Pastor Kofy

The maiden edition of a gospel musical concert dubbed 'Ogyacious Praiz', an initiative put together by Brainstorm Concept, will take place on Friday, November 16 at the National Theatre in Accra at 6:00pm.

The event will serve as a gospel musical platform for ministers of the gospel to reach out to God’s children through live musical performances.

The organisers explained that the event is being organised to bring believers of the gospel on one platform to thank God for His abundant blessings.

With Pastor Kofy, the headline artiste, sharing the stage with other prolific gospel music icons, an intense ambience of worship would definitely be stirred.

Pastor Kofy, who is currently promoting his hit singles- 'Ayɛ Dɛ Dɛɛ Dɛ' and 'Holy Spirit Come', is one of the few gospel stars making a huge impact on the gospel music industry in Ghana with his soul-inspiring messages and stagecraft.

He is expected to perform some of his popular songs such as 'Fire 4 Fire', 'I Can’t Stop The Praiz', 'No Apology', 'Ogyacious', Ayɛ Dɛ Dɛɛ Dɛ', 'Holy Spirit Come', 'It’s Yours', among others. Pastor Kofy will also use the event for a live DVD recording.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, the organisers disclosed that the concert is going to be a platform for Pastor Kofy to show his fans his other side.

Destined to be a night full of praise and worship, the organisers added that the purpose of 'Ogyacious Praiz' is to win souls for Christ and bring Christians together on one platform to worship Him.

The event will also feature an incredible line-up of seasoned gospel artistes, who will officially be unveiled on Tuesday, November 13.