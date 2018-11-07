Video: I’m A Failed Footballer – Kinaata

Ghanaian artiste, Martin King Arthur, better recognised as Kofi Kinaata has revealed why he failed as a footballer.

According to him, he always dreamed of being a footballer which he was even signed on to some of the top football clubs in Takoradi.

He disclosed in an interview with Zylofon FM that he played alongside former Ghana international Samuel Inkoom but unfortunately could not pursue it to the end.

The musician claimed he used to play as center back and bragged that he presently could display some fine skills given the opportunity to show his football prowess on the field.

“I can still showoff some fine skills on the field the only thing I believe perhaps I must work on is my stamina,” he said.

Watch full interview.

