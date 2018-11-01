Ras Kuuku Says Reggae Dancehall is the future Of Ghana Music

Reggae dancehall artiste Kojo Kurankye, known in showbiz as Ras Kuuku, has said reggae dancehall music will soon dominate the music industry in Ghana.

According to the 'Wo' hitmaker, the recent trend of music in Ghana has demonstrated how far reggae dancehall has been accepted by Ghanaians, with new emerging artistes doing more of the music genre.

“The future of reggae dancehall looks brighter because most of the upcoming musicians in the country are doing a lot of reggae dancehall music genre, which shows that these upcoming stars can take over from us in the near future,” he stated.

In an interview with GNA, the dancehall artiste added that young and upcoming stars rising through the ranks of reggae dancehall have been having difficulties, but was happy with the gradual recognition they are gaining with time.

Ras Kuuku, who is expected to release the 'Wo' remix featuring Kofi Kinaata in a couple of days, promoted his first solo album titled 'Nokre' in 2012, which became an instant hit on the music scene.

He is notable for being one of the new waves of the contemporary reggae dancehall artistes whose future in the music industry in Ghana is bright.