Hajia4Real Stuns in New Photos

Social media “slay” Queen, Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Real has shared smashing photograph on social media.

The elegant Ghanaian socialite took to her Instagram page to release some thrilling snapshots and fans can’t stop crushing on her.

Mona who is known for her massive following has got social media talking after releasing her gorgeous photos in Miami.

She has posted a series of photos of herself on her Instagram page and most of them have been in bright colors.