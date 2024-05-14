One-year-old Ace-Liam sets Guinness World Record as Youngest Male Artist

One-year-old Ace-Liam has officially been crowned the youngest male artist by the Guinness World Records. The announcement came on May 13, 2024, marking a monumental achievement for the young prodigy and his family.

Chantelle Eghan, Ace-Liam's proud mother, delivered an emotional speech at a press conference held to celebrate the remarkable feat.

She expressed gratitude to the press for their support throughout the journey, which began five months ago when they submitted evidence of Ace-Liam's artistic talent to Guinness World Records.

"We are overjoyed to announce that Ace-Liam, at just one year and 152 days old, has been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records as the current record holder as the youngest male artist," Chantelle exclaimed.

The confirmation email from Guinness World Records left the family elated, with excerpts reading, "Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing!" This recognition solidifies Ace-Liam's place in history and highlights his exceptional talent at such a tender age.

Ace-Liam's journey as an artist began with his innate passion for creativity, captivating audiences worldwide with his unique expressions on canvas. From his first strokes to his latest masterpieces, his talent knows no bounds.

Chantelle extended her heartfelt congratulations to her son, acknowledging his hard work and dedication. She also expressed gratitude to Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo Addo, the First Lady of Ghana, for her support, as well as to media partners and sponsors who played an integral role in sharing Ace-Liam's inspiring story with the world.

The confirmation of Ace-Liam's Guinness World Record attempt serves as a testament to his exceptional abilities and inspires aspiring artists of all ages. As Ace-Liam's mother noted, "The journey may have started with the innocence of a one-year-old, but it has evolved into a symbol of inspiration and possibility."

Looking ahead, the mother told Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha that Ace-Liam is open to collaboration and business partnerships, with his doors wide open for new ventures. For updates and inquiries, interested parties can follow Ace-Liam on his official Instagram page @ace_liam_paints or contact Chantelle directly.

This remarkable achievement not only celebrates Ace-Liam's talent but also shines a spotlight on the limitless potential of young artists worldwide. As Chantelle aptly concluded, "This is a win for the motherland. Thank you, Ghana."