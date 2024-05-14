ModernGhana logo
Tourism Authority CEO Kwasi Agyeman deserves national award – OB

During a recent episode of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, host Philip Osei Bonsu, affectionately known as OB, revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, deserves national awards or honors for his contributions to the growth of Ghana’s tourism.

In a compelling dialogue with regular guest Kwabena Asante, OB underscored the remarkable growth of Ghana’s tourism industry and the pivotal role played by Agyeman. Their conversation delved into the rapid advancements within the sector, touching upon significant events such as Beyond the Return and the vibrant December in GH activities.

A standout moment of their discussion was the recent visit of music legend Stevie Wonder to Ghana, culminating in the conferment of Ghanaian citizenship upon him by President Akufo Addo. This monumental event served as a testament to Ghana’s increasing global appeal as a cultural and tourism destination.

OB passionately articulated his belief that Agyeman’s leadership has been instrumental in propelling Ghana’s tourism industry to new heights, emphasizing that under President Akufo Addo’s tenure, no sector has thrived as robustly.

“With such dedication and hard work,” OB remarked. “Agyeman’s contributions merit national recognition and commendation.”

The acknowledgement of Agyeman’s efforts comes at a time when Ghana’s tourism sector is experiencing unprecedented growth and international acclaim. As the nation continues to leverage its rich cultural heritage and strategic initiatives, Agyeman’s visionary leadership stands as a beacon of inspiration for the industry’s continued success.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
