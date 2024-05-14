ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nana Agyemang accuses Ghana Music Awards of demanding bribe

Industry News Nana Agyemang accuses Ghana Music Awards of demanding bribe
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Legendary Highlife musician, Nana Agyemang has alleged that an individual from the Ghana Music Awards organization demanded a bribe from him in exchange for securing an award.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Agyemang detailed the circumstances surrounding his hit song “Araba” and its subsequent nominations.

After releasing “Araba,” which quickly became a nationwide sensation, Agyemang earned five nominations for the Ghana Music Awards. Many anticipated that the track, which topped various charts would win multiple awards.

However, Agyemang recounted receiving a call from an insider within the awards organization, who requested a bribe to guarantee his win.

“The 'Araba' song was so big that it instantly got to number one in various top 20 charts in the country, especially the Radio Gold countdown show. The charts were such that it was difficult to enter those days. Even if you entered the chart, you would have to struggle from the 20th position to number 1. But my song entered the chart and went for the ultimate,” he indicated.

He alleged, “While my song was nominated in various categories, I got a call from them that I had won five awards but I should come seal it with a brown envelope. Back then, I had nothing because I had just relocated from Kumasi to Accra. Also, I was ignorant about the real meaning of ‘brown envelope.'”

He said he refused to pay the bribe and, consequently, did not win any awards. After the awards, the organizers attributed his loss to supposed “inappropriate” words used in his song. Reflecting on this explanation, Agyemang questioned, “Later on, when I lost, they told me that there were some vulgar words in the song. So, I asked, how then did you nominate it if something like that was in the song? Yes, I've not been treated fairly.”

Charterhouse, the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, had always denied claims of bribery in their award process, stating that awards are given based on votes and honorary considerations.

Nana Agyemang has recently released a new song titled “Behwe Womma,” featuring Kwabena Sunkwa hoping to return to the charts.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they dont care about Ghanaians – Mintah Akandoh descends on govt Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they don’t care ...

2 hours ago

Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance companies Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance ...

3 hours ago

OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion

3 hours ago

Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opunis appeal panel – AG Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opuni’s appeal panel – AG

3 hours ago

Ato Forsons case: Govts inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused Ato Forson’s case: Govt’s inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused 

3 hours ago

National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management

3 hours ago

Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH3.6million Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH¢3.6million

3 hours ago

Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar

3 hours ago

Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together – Stevie Wonder “Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together" – Stevie ...

3 hours ago

Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US1.5million damages Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US$1.5million damages

Just in....
body-container-line