Sexual harassment a major challenge in our industry - Actress

Fast-rising Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Helyn Ghreen, has indicated that one of the major issues that young actresses face in the entertainment industry is sexual harassment. The young student combines acting, presenting and schooling.

“I have had to sacrifice my time for my acting career; I am presently schooling and acting at the same time. The challenges young actresses have to face include sexual harassment, insults: some people talk anyhow and there is nothing you can do about it. Sometimes, disappointments come in. For instance, an actor might be promised a lead role but at the end of the day, they will say they don’t want you again but patience is key.

“I always shun requests for any dalliance before they are even uttered, I don’t take nonsense because I won’t even beg anybody to feature me in their movies. So, it will be difficult for any of them to say that kind of thing to me; I am not so ambitious or desperate to be a star. I have never been in that type of situation because everybody knows I don’t take nonsense,” she told Lark Gh on Lark TV.

“Piracy is also affecting the industry, it could be discouraging sometimes but we don’t have a choice because of the passion we have for the job,” she said.

The dark-skinned actress further told Lark Gh that she has never been tempted to bleach her skin.

“I have never been pushed to bleach my skin, I love my skin color and I am not moved by other people’s opinion about me. I just love to be happy doing what I like,” she added.

Source:Agyapaonline.net