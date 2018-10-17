My Album Is Not 'borla' – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has reacted to views by showbiz personalities and a section of the public that his latest album is nothing to write home about.

Kwaw Kese and M3nsa of FOKN Boiz fame, were reported to have said that ‘The Reign’ album was not worth the hype.

However, Shatta Wale told Prince Tsegah (Da Son) on ‘You Sey Weytin’, a segment on ShowbizFylla on Hitz FM that, promotion of the songs on the album has not yet started because the team is tired after the launch.

‘’It was just three days ago we finished with this launch. You know man is tired. I don’t know how they want me to work. When haters talk, you just watch them and say wow, you people are really pushing hard,” he said.

The artiste stressed that his ‘Reign’ album is not ‘trash’ or valueless as some have labelled it.

‘’I know my album is not ‘borla’. It is on record now that on the iTunes chart- world album, it went to number one,’’ he said

Shatta Wale seems unperturbed by the negative comments about his album and revealed that promotion of songs will kick start soon.

He stated that the ‘Reign’ album is about to begin with a radio tour, a meeting with disc jockeys and some parties.

The ‘Kakai’ hitmaker launched his anticipated album on October 13, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Center in Accra. The first copy of the album was bought for â‚µ150,000.

Though the Dome was filled to capacity on the night, a mammoth crowd was witnessed outside and waiting to get into the auditorium.

Kwaw Kese described the album as ‘empty’ because he claimed songs from the album have failed to get airplay after the mega launch.