Aphia Sakyi Presents Her 2018 Summer Harmattan Collection '50 Shades Of Print'

Aphia Sakyi recently drops an amazing look book for her 2018 Summer Harmattan collection titled '50 Shades Of Print'. The collection is a fusion of capes made of bead strands with features and print designs. The jeweler extraordinaire is currently the only international African brand that has managed to maintain consistency in producing large statement pieces and necklaces with a Ghanaian traditional influences.

The collection was outdoored for the first time on the just gone Accra Fashion Week SH18 and also features the necklace recently worn by legendary artists Janet Jackson. Also featured in the look book is Ghanaian super model Grace Quaye from Confidence Models alongside others.

The brand is consistently making its way to the top and breaking boundaries for Ghanaian fashion and items are available for both customer orders and bulk orders at www.AphiaSakyi.com.

Credits

Designer: @AphiaSakyi

Photography: @KeelsonStudio_

Models: @GraceQuaye_ from @ConfidenceModels

Other Models: @Empiregh