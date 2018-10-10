5 Hottest Ghanaian Songs Released In 2018

They say action speaks louder than words, but I disagree. I believe that words rather speak louder than actions because they are the prelude to every action.

This normally happens in the world of music. The likes of Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Lucky Dube, Fella Kuti and other music legends changed the world with their words through music. Even though they might be gone, their striking, thought-provoking works live on.

In modern music (including all genres), it's very hard to hear musicians voice out the issues affecting lives and society. This is due to the millennials' taste for entertaining content instead of thought-provoking content.

Whichever way, there are some musicians who keep producing contents which resonate with everyone. Among the hundreds of songs released by Ghanaian musicians this year, there are a few that fall under this category.

They cut across every aspect of life, hit the eardrums to the core and provoke evildoers. They are not your regular dance music or club bangers - these are records that do not require you to move your feet. They rather move your senses.

On this note, I present to you five (5) of the powerful songs released by Ghanaian artistes in 2018. 'Where We Dey Go' by Trigmatic

Trigmatic had predicted Ghana's $2 billion deal with China's Sinohydro Group Limited. Labelled as one of the worst deals in history, Ghana is expected to repay with her refined bauxite for 100 years. It means this current generation will die and leave the debt behind for our children and grandchildren to pay.

So, the question is, 'where we dey go (where are we heading to)?' It's pathetic how our highly educated leaders aren't able to spot neo-imperialism - or, it's as a result of greed.

Trigmatic hammers this and more with his disconsolate vocals in his latest political sound, 'Where We Dey Go'.

His message is 'crystal clear from the title, the video, the vocals and instrumentations,' says entertainment journalist and YFMOnline editor, Abdullai Isshak.

Abdullai fell in love Trigmatic's art when he heard his breakthrough single, titled 'My Life (Nobody Knows Tomorrow)'. 'He showed signs of this stage of his music career when he did 'Gold Digger' with Irene Logan,' he said.

Abdullai Isshak, Entertainment journalist

I wondered where Genius Selection was headed with this production considering how the instrumentation started but it's obvious it took a lot of thinking and preparations for the two to arrive at this result because knowing about Trig's earlier Hiplife/Hiphop efforts and how this record came together, I believe the only way from here is up for him.' 'Tomorrow' by Stonebwoy

There's nothing better than motivation. Even at your lowest moment - when you want to give up - you need it to get back up. In life, it's always strenuous to conquer your fears or rise when you fall - especially when you have no backup.

But a piece of words from a stranger can help you restart. Stonebwoy holds the key in his single, 'Tomorrow'.

'It's a hustler's anthem,' says Ghanaian Hip-hop musician, AJ Nelson. The musician, who describes his art as motivational, believes Stonebwoy's masterpiece is a solution to the hopeless.

AJ Nelson, Rapper

AJ Nelson told me: 'The song is a hustler's anthem, very deep! You don't know what tomorrow holds for you so whatever you do today whether bad or good tomorrow you will face the outcome. It's a song for the people and about the people.'

He added: 'You need to approach anything you do in this life with love and dedication. Stone never goes wrong!' 'Child Abuse' (Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin's 'I Like It' cover) by Tulenkey

I have always argued that up and coming musicians have the potential of causing a change than the mainstream musicians. Tulenkey, a young, vibrant rap virtuoso and record producer, proved me right in his latest.

In what looks like a breakthrough record, Tulenkey tackles child abuse (most especially defilement and rape).

His prodigious verse on the instrumentals of 'I Like It' (originally performed by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin) tackles the outrageous rise in rape and defilement cases in Ghana.

His words in the song could castrate rapists. They are as sharp as a razor. His creativity on the record is underrated. He needs a better attention from the Gender Ministry.

So far, the song has over 100,000 streams on SoundCloud alone and has been endorsed by BET Award-winning artiste Sarkodie. 'Black Excellence' by Sarkodie

Politics is a very dangerous ground for any Ghanaian artiste - because a common political affiliation tag can cause more harm than good. Some hottest political musicians in the past have failed to survive after attempting to tackle politics in their sounds.

Aside from that, tackling socio-economic issues is another big deal - a deadly one. Politicians, evil-minded authorities will attack you for unveiling the truth.

But, there has been one icon who has survived all. He is Sarkodie. He has the track records - and he is always unpredictable when it comes to issues affecting blacks.

Instead of kick-starting 2018 with his 'usual' commercial sounds, he diverted, tackling 'black excellence'. His powerful, sharp words transfixed the gloom-ridden attitudes among blacks and if you ask me, I would say it's a clear sign of recusancy.

'Black Excellence is the very typical Sarkodie although not one that gets you dancing,' says Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkoh (NY DJ), a multiple award-winning Ghanaian on-air personality and entertainment journalist.

Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkoh (NY DJ), Radio host

NY DJ believes the song is not meant for the dancefloor. 'Characteristic of such songs, you simply need to sit back and soak the message.'

He concluded: 'Just like his previously released singles 'Hand To Mouth' and 'The Masses', 'Black Excellence' from Sarkodie exhumes nothing but a great level of awareness creation and serves as a clarion call on all especially the youth who happens to be his target audience to act responsibly." 'Whoman Woman' by Efya

Efya might not be among the loudest female vocalists of 2018 but one of her latest is louder than any of her competitors' songs.

Among all the trending ideas out there, she chose to tackle feminism and re-echoed its essence in our daily lives. And she was right. She raised some apodictic views about feminism in her record 'Whoman Woman'.

The song portrays the natural powers of women and why there shouldn't be arguments about the influence and potentials of women in modern times.

Ghanaian PR expert, content developer and music promotions consultant, Pep Junia describes 'Whoman Woman' as 'classic and serves as inspiration cum motivation to many women'

He was straightforward about the content of the sing, saying: ''Woman Whoman' is a classic song so usual of Efya as she's proven in the past 7 or so years as one of the best female vocalists in African.'

Pep Junia, Music promoter

Pep believes: 'The song serves as inspiration cum motivation to many women. The production is very solid too.'

'In terms of music, she is obviously at the top. she has had a clear, positive impact on young people, in terms of attitude and music. she is consistent. And most importantly, she embodies this generation more than any other artist female artists in Ghana,' he added.