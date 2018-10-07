Ghana Music Awards UK 2018: Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ is Most Popular Song of the Year

Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa has received yet another award as his hit song, ‘One Corner’ was adjudged the Most Popular Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2018.

The One Corner’ hit maker who in April this year lost to Fancy Gadam in the Song of the Year award category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been rewarded by the Ghana Music Awards in UK.

The Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 is an annual event organized to celebrate and recognize hardworking Ghanaians for their role in the music industry both in Ghana and UK.

This year’s awards night which was held at Marysman Palace (Dominion Center) on Saturday, October 6, 2018 saw some artistes sweep awards from their contenders.

Apart from that historic win, the event also witnessed some exciting performances from Ghana’s biggest acts including King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Ayesem and others.

Other artistes who won at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK include Ponobiom, Ayesem, Kuami Eugene Kuami Eugene, Patience Nyarko King Promise Stonebwoy and many more.

Tributes were also paid to the late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns at the event.

Below is the full list of winners at the Ghana Music Awards in Uk