Pastor Chris’ Daughter Marries Ghanaian Businessman [Photos]

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakilome, has gotten married to a Ghanaian business man, Philip Frimpong.

Carissa, who is the first daughter of Pastor Chris’ children got engaged to the Ghanaian businessman at a traditional ceremony in Nigeria on Thursday.

Reports say, the white wedding will take place in Nigeria at the headquarters of Christ Embassy this weekend and would be officiated by internationally-acclaimed preacher, Benny Hynn.

Carissa, first of Chris Oyakhilome's daughters with his ex-wife Anita, is a gospel singer and better known by her stage name CSO while Philip Frimpong is a successful entrepreneur, businessman and founder of ONUA, a company that's specializes in African wax prints.

The beautiful ceremony witnessed the fusion of two different cultures coming into play.

Watch some photos of the traditional marriage ceremony below:

