GH Allstar artistes ready for Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 event

The 3rd annual Ghana Music Awards UK celebration in the UK is quickly approaching this weekend. From rolling out the red carpet to playing of good Ghanaian music in the background and adjusting the lights at Dominion Centre, the organisers are getting ready for the big milestone instalment of music's biggest night in UK.

The 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK is just some few days away, representing the UK are The Compozers , Shekinah, Minister Sarak Clerke, Geo Wellington, Silvastone, Jacqueline Nyarko, Gold Kay, Mista Silva, Kaakie and Daniel Appiah Adu and flying all the way from Ghana will be Captain Planet (4x4), King Promise, Yaa Pono, Patience Nyarko, Gasmilla, Wutah, Sista Afia, Fancy Gadam,Attractivemustapha.com and Ayesem who will take the stage on Saturday October 6th, 2018.

More talented performers announcements are forthcoming whiles tickets are still on sale now at http://gmauk.co.uk/ticket/.

The 3rd annual Ghana Music Awards UK is made possible by Alordia Promotions & West Coast UK with sponsorship from DK Aluminium Plus, Bie Gya Bitters, Moneygram, Westjam Entertainment, Amari Heritage, Koxmet Cocktails, Sika Baa Cosmetics, Location Accra, HFSK & Map Company, Dayata Hostel, OP Smart Ventures, Zoro Hostel, Sean Pong Tyres, Rhythm Multimedia Limited (RML) and Mendiata Hotel.

Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 is also partnered by Koalpot Catering, Obeliever, Ivory Party Hire & Event Planning, Kojo Vandie, Minsak J, Accra City Hotel and Gaknobi Hospitality Solutions.

Ghana Music Awards UK celebrates the contributions of artistes from every style of Ghanaian music in the UK and Ghana.

Nominees were determined by GMAUK’s professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA UK academy, board members and public votes.

For more information about Ghana Music Awards UK please log on to http://gmauk.co.uk.