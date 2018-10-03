Actress Joke Silva Warns Nigerians

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has warned Nigerians not to be deceived by the excessive display of wealth on social media by celebrities.

Joke Silva in a post on her Instagram page revealed that most of the actors and actresses that display questionable wealth on the internet were into other businesses.

She wrote: “Don’t be deceived by what goes on social media. Obviously, there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income.

“The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy.

“Yes, part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality.”