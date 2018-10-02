modernghana logo

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Video: Ebony’s Sister Drops First ‘freestyle’

The late Ebony's Reigns elder sister,Happy Opoku-Kwarteng, has been spotted in a video singing.

It was reported that father of the late Ebony Reigns said, her first daughter Happy Opoku-Kwarteng will take over from where Ebony left off.

Starboy Kwarteng also disclosed some weeks ago that she is been groomed to take over from where her sister left off.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Happy is seen singing Efya's 'Until The Dawn' and she has the soothing and charming voice as her sister does.

