Popular Radio Host Samuel Huntor celebrates birthday with listeners

ns and loyal listeners of popular Accra based FM station Radio Gold hugely turned up for the birthday party of one of the leading political afternoon show hosts in Ghana, Samuel Huntor.

Samuel Huntor who is the host of the popular afternoon show “Pampaso” which is undoubtedly one of the hottest shows that engage in critical analysis of issues that bothers on national development has earned the support and love of many people across the country including high profile personalities in the political and religious scene.

A loyal listener of the Pampaso talk show, popularly known as ‘Auntie Bee’, who is a businesswoman organized a birthday party for the host on 19th July,2018 as he turned a year older and was attended by numerous fans who celebrated with him.

Samuel Huntor later expressed gratitude towards his fans for their love and support on his Facebook page.

“Glory be to You the Most High God for a successful celebration.......to my family.....to my bosses & colleagues staff....my friends.....my cherished listeners....and all wishers across the world ....I’m most grateful for your support and wishes.......To Auntie B. & Mr. Agyekum I thank you for organizing such a beautiful 🎉 party for me.... May the Good Lord bless and reward everyone according to his riches”