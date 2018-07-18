Kuame Eugene in fresh trouble as Central Region based artiste threatens to sue him

It seems Wish Me Well a sensational song from Kwame Eugene is earning him more enemies than sympathizers. The track which just went viral this month has tasted a lot of threats from various artistes both local and international including Nigerian super start Davido.

Emmanuel Quansah known in the showbiz industry as Kweku Deziana a Central region based artiste has also launched fresh attacks on Kuame Eugene the Angela hitmaker over the song.

According to Kweku Deziana he will file a lawsuit against the Wish me Well hitmaker for plagiarizing a section of his song he released this year.

Interacting with Komfa Ishmael, Kweku asserted that Kuame Eugene stole a phrase in his song RUN FOR UR LIFE. When pushed to back his claims, he continued to say that a phrase in his song which goes like “EEEI BA EEEI BAA” and some lines were snatched by Kuame Eugene and he later inserted in his new song “WISH ME WELL”.

“I released a tune this year and the title of the song was RUN FOR UR LIFE, this song had some lines in that I am still surprised to hear it in Kuame Eugenes new song WISH ME WELL, basically I owned the right of those lines and phrases and I have the right to sue at the law court, Sometimes these artistes steal up and coming songs and make hit out it, so I will surely sue him for that” said Kweku Deziana.

Kweku Deziana shot to fame 2017, he has released numerous hit songs including RUN 4 UR LIFE. The song which gains popularity this year enjoyed massive airplay and ended been nominated as the best Viral song at the CMA.

Below is one of the songs of Kweku Deziana.