Actress Zynnell Zuh Grabs Nomination @ IARA

Actress Zynnell Zuh is among top Ghanaian showbiz personalities who are up for nominations for the 2018 edition of International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) in London.

The IARA recognises outstanding performances in theatre, music, film/TV and the fashion industries since its inception in 2014.

This year's event will take place on September 22 at the Hilton Hotel Canary Wharf London.

Zynnell has been nominated for best young actress category of the award for her role in Nadia Buari’s produced movie, 'Deranged'.

She is competing with equally good actresses such as Sophie Austin, Kate Davies Speak, Thuso Mbedu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Regina Daniels from Nigeria.

Other Ghanaian personalities who received nominations for the award are Chris Attoh, Sima Brew, Oswald Boateng, Joselyn Dumas, MzVee, Medikal, Efya and Stonebwoy.

The IARA was founded in 2014, aimed at recognising artistes across the art and entertainment industry for excellence, inclusion, diversity, equality and innovations.

IARA acknowledges role models who have excelled within their respective industries and have put foundation in place for continued success and expansion.

The IARA founder, Helen Imuaphe, strongly believes that by celebrating, rewarding, raising awareness and empowering people committed to bringing about change, “together we can all thrive and start a new chapter with equal opportunities for everyone.”

The IARA's prestigious annual award guests will include dignitaries from arts field and beyond such as BBC film representatives, top producers, iconic fashion designers, community leaders, business leaders, actors & actresses, media personalities and artistes from around the globe.