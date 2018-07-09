KiDi, Kuami Eugene thrill Amsterdam in recent gig —WATCH VIDEO

Award-winning Ghanaian acts, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, last Saturday at the Club Cell in Almere, thrilled thousands of patrons at their recent Netherlands date.

New -age powerhouses from Lynx Entertainment, the pair roused audiences with a spate of their widely-known hits —offerings which have swiftly earned them spots on the country’s biggest stages, as well as well as multiple high-profile awards.

Also on the trek was turntablist, DJ Vyrusky, who was in charge of the decks.

Watch below, footage of their recent Amsterdam tour:

- Kidi’s performance

- Kuami’s performance