KiDi, Kuami Eugene thrill Amsterdam in recent gig —WATCH VIDEO
Pep Junia
Award-winning Ghanaian acts, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, last Saturday at the Club Cell in Almere, thrilled thousands of patrons at their recent Netherlands date.
New -age powerhouses from Lynx Entertainment, the pair roused audiences with a spate of their widely-known hits —offerings which have swiftly earned them spots on the country’s biggest stages, as well as well as multiple high-profile awards.
Also on the trek was turntablist, DJ Vyrusky, who was in charge of the decks.
Watch below, footage of their recent Amsterdam tour:
- Kidi’s performance - Kuami’s performance
