Wutah receives award in questionable manner at GE awards in USA

The 2018 edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards took place last Saturday at the Schomburg Centre in Harlem,New York (USA).

The introduction of this award scheme is to appreciate and reward hardworking acts in all endeavours in the entertainment industry in Ghana, USA and Canada.

Livingstone Etse Satekla also known as Stonebwoy emerged with topmost award having won the Best Album for the year under review as well as winning the Best Hiplife/Rap Act of the year award.

Charles Nii Armah popularly known as Shatta Wale also won some accolades on the night having won the Best Song of the Year with his “Taking Over track” which featured the militants.

The late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by the stage name Ebony also won the Best Female Act with Sarkodie also winning the Best Male Act.

Celebrated Hiplife/Afro-pop group,Wutah comprising of Kobby and Afriyie who had two nominations Best Group and Highlife song of the Year,won the Best group of the Year award.

One of the astonishing moments that characterized the much-attended event which was mediated by Chris Attoh was how Wutah received the award. As duo,patrons were expecting to see both of the artistes jump on stage to receive the award but the sharp lenses of Razzonline.com captured only Kobby.

Wutah, the group which offered music lovers popular tunes including ‘Adonko’, ‘Big Dreams’, ‘Goosy Gander’, ‘Esikyire (Don’t Change Your Style), ‘Burning Desire’, ‘Kotosa’ and ‘Jah Will Be There’ reunited a year ago after breaking up for almost four Years.

It would be recalled that,a possible break up again of the group lurked around the showbiz industry -but the group refuted the claims.

But according to Razzonline.com’s correspondent in USA ,Kobby’s gesture of receiving the award alone has triggered the fact that the group is on the verge of breaking up again.

Patrons who spoke with Razzonline.com after the event were not enthused and questioned the organisers why they would advertise that the two were coming just for them to see only Kobby.

Source:Razzonline.com