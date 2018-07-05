Kwaw Kese Thanks Fans For Support After Loss Of Son

Rapper, Kwaw Kese has expressed gratitude to his friends and fans for their support after he lost his newborn son at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The musician reportedly lost his son at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital due to some heart complications after he was delivered.

The “Yakubu” music fame took to his Instagram account to thank the public for standing behind him after he lost his son on Monday.

The music personality’s post ready, “Thank you guys for the love and support during these hard times, God knows best, May He bless y’all for the unending We shall overcome” he wrote

See post here:

