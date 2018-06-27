Darling Club Tour: Sista Afia Set To Perform Her New Single “Slay Queen”

Undoubtedly Ghanaian female singer Sista Afia has announced herself into the Ghanaian music industry with well-structured songs.

Releasing her new single titled "Slay Queen" it seems the singer is here to speak more for the slay queens.

Introducing her first club tour, dubbed "Sista Afia Darling Tour" the singer aims at connecting more with her Slay Queens around the world.

The tour is tagged as, The Night Of "Slay Queens Invasions" with first event coming off this Friday, 29th June 2018, inside Kismet Night Club, Santa Maria, with performances from Sista Afia, Feli Nuna, Eno Barony among others

Sista Afia’s “Darling Club Tour” will witness her visit more cities in Ghana, including, Takoradi, Kumasi, Tema, etc.

She posted the artwork for dates and venues confirmed for the tour and it seems the curvaceous singer is expected to be in the following places on these dates.

Kismet Night CLUB - 29th June

Vienna City Tema - 30th June

SkyBar Night Club - 20th July

Passion Night Club - 21st July

Crissberry Night Club - 27th July

More dates and venues will be added soon.

Official Sponsor for the "Sista Afia Darling Club Tour" is "Darling Drink".