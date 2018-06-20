Yaa Pono’s Manager Ridicules Shatta Wale Over Leaked Sex Tape

Social media is really interesting. In fact, Shatta Wale’s video he mistakenly posted on snapchat which captures a lady sucking the pen*s of a man believed to be him and another mysterious man has made ghosts talk.

One of the many people who hardly comment on issues pertaining Shatta Walle is Ashley Brobbey, Yaa Pono’s manager. The manager of Uptown Energy following Shatta Wale’s video he posted on snap took to Facebook to throw shade at the ‘Dancehall King’ hitmaker.

In the subliminal shot, Mr. Brobbey wrote a verse in his artiste’s hit song, ‘Obia Wone master’ which features Zylofon Media signee, Stonebwoy . He posted that “My fav verse on obiaa worne master – Nyame tu mi Nhyira nipa nso na wagyimi.” which is translated into English as “My favourite verse on Obia Wone master – God blesses foolish people as well”.

This post from Yaa Pono’s manager received divergent reactions from his followers on social media with most fans of Shatta Wale not taking it cool since they believe the post is directed at their boss.

Social media commentators have reacted negatively to the video Shatta Wale claims he mistakenly posted on his snap late Tuesday evening which showed a slay queen busily enjoying the machine guns of two men.

The public believes Shatta Wale is one of the two guys in the video judging from the voice they heard in the recording but the dancehall artiste has vehemently denied the accusation.