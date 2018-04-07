AUDIO: KSB – Majesty (Ebube)

Contemporary Gospel Music Icon Kenny St Brown aka KSB who has being enjoying a successful career since 1998 with songs in traditional, Urbane, street/hip-hop genres of Gospel /Inspirational music ; is out with a new worship song “Majesty (Ebube)".

It is an intense worship song unto God with a very strong vocal rendition in both English and IBO, her second in 20years, a production of Spiritual Beatz.

Listen and worship along with KSB

http://goo.gl/tuH6du