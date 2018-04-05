Revive Your Wife's Dying Career With Your Stickers - Kumawood Actress Mocks Obinim

Daniel Obinim, also known as Bishop Obinim or Angel Obinim is a Ghanaian pastor known for self-proclaimed spiritual powers and extreme Christian practices. Many have accused him of being a bogus preacher.

Obinim was once seen on television stepping on the belly of a woman in a "deliverance" ritual.

However, Obinim in August 2016 publicly flogged two teenagers, one of whom was pregnant, on live television, accusing them of fornicating and conspiring to abort a pregnancy, leading to public outcry.

Daniel Obinim has made several public controversial declarations. He declared his an angel, which led to the name "Angel Obinim" given to him by his church. He has also thrown a challenge to all pastors, Imams, fetish priests, spiritualists, etc, to face him for a spiritual battle to prove to the world that he is indeed a man of God.

In 2016, he told his church he could transform himself and others into objects and animals, he went on by saying he could even turn to a snake to hunt his enemies. His choice of humour is weired, which could lead to loosing a lot of matured admires.

Bishop Daniel Obinim is trending once again, this time around is something unbelievable which is beyond imagination.

I can say unequivocally, this ‘man of God’ has been to trend with his stream of lies, maybe he has got a dedicated fan base in supportive of his lies and propaganda directives, he was later heard online claiming he flew to heaven, he seems to be an imposture.

Barely a day on, some church members were seen praising his ‘stickers’ for how miraculous it has worked for them, the rest of the country took over to create the most hilarious miracles attributed to him.

According to Nora, Angel Obinim is a magician and not a man of God as he calls himself. Bishop Obinim is tarnishing the image of God with his magical powers.

"If Obinim thinks his really a man of God he should use his stickers to revive his wife's career because she is seem fading out", she challenged.

Kumawood actress popularly known as Nora Frimpong Manso (NoraUrMajesty) shared her own thought related to Obinim’s stickers. She further lambasted Obinim.

"Obinim #Decorate your #wife with your stickers to save her dying #career…"

Nora mocked Obinim via social media , facebook.

Florence Obinim known to be the wife of the self - acclaimed "Angel" was well recognised in the music industry, after she droped “Osoro ne mi fie”...

Gospel singer Florence Obinim says she has been on a musical break, when she was questioned on OB TV whether she has quit music or not, she told the host; ” God has a purpose for everyone. God wanted me to go into haitus so I could assist women in their marriages through my teachings.