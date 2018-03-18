Zylofon Missing At Stonebwoy's Baby Naming Ceremony
GhNews Filla
Celebrated dancehall artist, Stonebwoy and wife, Louisa Ansong has finally christened their baby girl who was born some months back.
From the look of things, no staff from Zylofon Music, a record label he's signed on attended the christening ceremony of which we at ghnewsfilla.com are yet to know the reasons.
At a naming ceremony held in Accra on Saturday, March 17, 2018, attended by close friends and relatives, the young girl who was delivered in December 2017 was named Catherine-Jiluda T. Satekla.
Born Livingstone Etse Satekla married Louisa Ansong in June 2017 at a private ceremony in Accra, the country’s capital. An event recorded in the history books of Ghanaians as one of the colourful events ever witnessed.
Zylofon Missing At Stonebwoy's Baby Naming Ceremony
Celebrated dancehall artist, Stonebwoy and wife, Louisa Ansong has finally christened their baby girl who was born some months back.
From the look of things, no staff from Zylofon Music, a record label he's signed on attended the christening ceremony of which we at ghnewsfilla.com are yet to know the reasons.
At a naming ceremony held in Accra on Saturday, March 17, 2018, attended by close friends and relatives, the young girl who was delivered in December 2017 was named Catherine-Jiluda T. Satekla.
Born Livingstone Etse Satekla married Louisa Ansong in June 2017 at a private ceremony in Accra, the country’s capital. An event recorded in the history books of Ghanaians as one of the colourful events ever witnessed.
Stonebwoys-names-his-daughter-2 (1)
Stonebwoys-names-his-daughter-3