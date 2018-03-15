Becca Has "Commented" On The Stonebwoy-Zylofon Saga, And She Is "Wild"

The singer posted onto her Instagram page, seemingly giving a warning to Zylofon Media that she would “not hesitate” to defend her loved ones.”

She indicated further in that post that she is also a FIERCE woman.

Becca wrote: “I choose to be kind because it makes me happy. But I will defend my boundaries and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake: I AM FIERCE.

Becca, known in private life as Rebecca Akosua Acheampongmaa Acheampong, is generally known to be a quiet lady, but judging by her current post, it is obvious that she is not happy with the latest developments at Zylofon Media

She was also rumoured to be exiting the record label soon, according to an insider at Zylofon Media, but Modern Ghana Entertainment can’t confirm this yet.

Stonebwoy was allegedly attacked by a gang led by Bulldog on Saturday, but Bulldog has denied knowledge of that.

Meanwhile, Zylofon Boss has also reportedly apologized to Stonebwoy, claiming that the artiste is still on the record label.