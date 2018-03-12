Stonebwoy's manager is not sensible -Bulldog (Video)

Artistic talent manager and Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has lambasted Stonebwoy's manager,Blakk Cedi saying he is not sensible.

Speaking on Zylofon FM, monitored by Attractivemustapha.com about his alleged attacks on Stonebwoy and what triggered the whole saga, he denied ever attacking or threatening Stonebwoy and his manager.

When the host Sammy Flex put it to him that he has spoken to stonebowy's manager and he has confirmed to him that Bulldog threatened him.

"I have also spoken to Blakk Cedi he said when you came there and you introduce the transport manager to him , you said if he's not ready to give the car to you they should pick him up "

Bull-dog replied saying that "let me just say he's right I said pick him up, he's not even sensible if I was going to say something I will say pick the car up not pick him up " he said.





Attractivemustapha.com