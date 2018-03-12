Eye Witness Narrates Stonebwoy's 'Zylofon Attack'

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his team were attacked on Saturday night by unknown physically-built men in an attempt to snatch his Mercedes Benz at the Paloma Hotel in Accra.

Confusion broke out and gunshots were fired at the hotel where Stonebwoy and his crew were holding a concert, NEWS-ONE has gathered.

Stonebwoy’s younger brother also got injured in the process.

It, however, took the intervention of the Nima Police to bring calm at the scene.

Stonebwoy blamed the attacks on artiste manager and music producer, Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah, who works and speaks for Zylofon Media, the label Stonebwoy is also signed to.

He alleged that the men who attacked his team were brought to the hotel by Bulldog. Attempts to speak to Bulldog on his side of the story proved futile.

The alleged attack, however, comes on the heels of reports that Stonebwoy is parting ways with Zylofon Media over contract issues.

Other reports alleged that the attackers were acting on behalf of Zylofon Media to forcefully take Stonebwoy's car.

“I just got off the stage at Legon (Liman Hall), and it was a super performance like I always do. So we drove over to Champs for the next event.

“We were chilling in the room and then we heard bang…and cursing…So I sent my little brother to my car to pick my cloths or something so I can change and then he met the fracas.

“They hit him on the lips, they took the car keys from him and they sat in the car…if not for my bodyguards and the security they would have driven my car away and that would have been something else.

“But guess what we all know. We are here and we saw one Lawrence Nana Asiamah dropped people to attack us. As we speak my manager is dealing with the situation,” Stonebwoy told Joy News.

An eyewitness narrated that Bulldog wasn't part of the people who confronted Stonebwoy's team.

Other reports say Stonebwoy's younger brother has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog at the Nima Police Station.

According to the reports, Bulldog's alleged men didn't only hit him but snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money while they attempted to seize Stonebwoy's Mercedes Benz.