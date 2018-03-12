Ownkid Graphix Drops- ‘Baba Wen?’

In proving that he is totally in a league of his own "OwnkidGraphix" has been thrilling his fans with music and fashion.

His moves, ranging from been the best graphic designer, been on major collaborations with top acts to dropping jaw breaking songs since last year.

‘Baba Wen?’ Is follow up to his latest release titled "This Girl".

The song was mixed by ‘Zedicy that gifted’

Untagged mp3 link

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/kwr3lovjw2/OwnkidGraphix_-_Baba_When.mp3